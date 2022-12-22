 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

WINTER WEATHER: Road conditions throughout the region

  • Updated
  • 0
WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS, ROADS,
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The region is set to receive another round of winter weather. This can cause slick conditions for travelers needing to leave their home, work, or other business.

Illinois Department of Transportation revamped their Getting Around Illinois map in early 2022. 

The revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state. 

Additionally, conditions on  interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.

Click here to view the map. 

A short video on how to utilize the map and review conditions can be viewed here.

If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts. 

Click here to view the travel map. 

Over in Missouri, MDOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear. 

They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing.

For more information and their current conditions, click here. 

Some tips to remember during winter weather season:

  • Avoid driving if possible, particularly in areas where icing is occurring.
  • If you must be out, make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.
  • Stay inside your vehicle in the event of a crash or slide off.
  • Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass.
  • Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

