WINTER WEATHER: Road conditions throughout the region

(WSIL) -- The region is set to receive another round of winter weather. This can cause slick conditions for travelers needing to leave their home, work, or other business.
Illinois Department of Transportation revamped their Getting Around Illinois map in early 2022.
The revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state.
Additionally, conditions on interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.
Click here to view the map.
A short video on how to utilize the map and review conditions can be viewed here.
If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts.
Click here to view the travel map.
Over in Missouri, MDOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear.
They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing.
For more information and their current conditions, click here.
Some tips to remember during winter weather season:
- Avoid driving if possible, particularly in areas where icing is occurring.
- If you must be out, make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.
- Stay inside your vehicle in the event of a crash or slide off.
- Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass.
- Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.