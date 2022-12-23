 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rolling blackouts planned for northwestern Tennessee, western Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter electric, power outage

(WSIL) -- Hundreds of customers in northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky are without power Friday. 

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported hundreds of outages due to wind and extremely cold temperatures.

Gibson EMC and the Tennessee Valley Authority are asking customers to conserve power as much as possible. They are asking you to layer up and turn the thermostat down.

They are asking you to cut lights where you can and delay the use of appliances if possible. 

TVA is requiring Gibson EMC and other local power companies to do rolling blackouts.

Power will be interrupted for 15 minutes in an area, then be restored before being turned off for 15 minutes in another area. 

Murray Electric System is also performing rolling blackouts for every half hour starting at 11 a.m. Those blackouts will last 30 minutes.

The post below is warning which areas will be shut off and when in their comment section. Click the post to see the times and locations. 

