Rolling blackouts planned for northwestern Tennessee, western Kentucky

(WSIL) -- Hundreds of customers in northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky are without power Friday.
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported hundreds of outages due to wind and extremely cold temperatures.
Gibson EMC and the Tennessee Valley Authority are asking customers to conserve power as much as possible. They are asking you to layer up and turn the thermostat down.
They are asking you to cut lights where you can and delay the use of appliances if possible.
TVA is requiring Gibson EMC and other local power companies to do rolling blackouts.
Power will be interrupted for 15 minutes in an area, then be restored before being turned off for 15 minutes in another area.
Murray Electric System is also performing rolling blackouts for every half hour starting at 11 a.m. Those blackouts will last 30 minutes.
