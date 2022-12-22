Preparing your home for bitter cold temperatures

(WSIL) -- With season’s most frigid temperatures on the way, homeowners and renters are encouraged to prepare their homes.
Prolonged periods of below freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing, and exterior features.
While You Are Away from Home During Extreme Cold
- Let water drip from the faucet. This will help provide relief from the excessive pressure that builds between the faucet and any ice blockage.
- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warmer air to circulate around your plumbing.
- Leave your heat on, keeping the thermostat set above 55°.
- Use an insulated sleeve to cover any exposed exterior water pipes (sprinkler, pool supply lines, etc.) or interior water pipes (basement, crawl spaces, etc.).
More Ways You to Protect Your Home
- Remove hoses from exterior faucets
- Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.
- Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.
- Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.
- Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.
- Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.
If your pipes do end up frozen, here are tips to thaw them.
- Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.
- Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.
- Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can not thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.
- Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.