Kentucky Electric Co Op preparing for outages from the ice

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---As ice begins to come down, that interferes with power.
In fact, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives say ice is just about the worst weather that electric companies can expect.
Spokesman Joe Arnold said not only does the ice create dangerous conditions to work in, but it also can create power outages across the state of Kentucky.
The Co-Ops are preparing for ice and snow so they can work out getting outages fixed as fast as possible.
But even a little ice can cause major problems.
"A quarter of an inch of ice accumulation, you can expect some power outages. If up to a half an inch, that's a quarter inch more, you're looking at power outages that can last a couple of days, as far as how widespread that would be and how long it takes to restore that power. If you get up to 3 quarters of an inch, or more than that, up to an inch, it can be catastrophic," said Arnold.
Western Kentucky is projected to receive anywhere from a quarter inch of ice to three quarters of an inch.
You can find a live look at the outages in Kentucky here.