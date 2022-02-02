 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet,
and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be
avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again
during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Kentucky Electric Co Op preparing for outages from the ice

Outage map kentucky

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---As ice begins to come down, that interferes with power.

In fact, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives say ice is just about the worst weather that electric companies can expect.

Spokesman Joe Arnold said not only does the ice create dangerous conditions to work in, but it also can create power outages across the state of Kentucky.

The Co-Ops are preparing for ice and snow so they can work out getting outages fixed as fast as possible.

But even a little ice can cause major problems.

"A quarter of an inch of ice accumulation, you can expect some power outages. If up to a half an inch, that's a quarter inch more, you're looking at power outages that can last a couple of days, as far as how widespread that would be and how long it takes to restore that power. If you get up to 3 quarters of an inch, or more than that, up to an inch, it can be catastrophic," said Arnold. 

Western Kentucky is projected to receive anywhere from a quarter inch of ice to three quarters of an inch. 

You can find a live look at the outages in Kentucky here.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

