ISP responded to more than 2,000 calls for help during winter storm

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists, and over 2,000 calls for service during the recent significant winter storm event.
Numerous crashes caused multiple interstate closures across Illinois during the inclement weather. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement agencies and personnel across the state to escort stranded drivers to safety and investigate traffic crashes.
“The Illinois State Police once again rose to the occasion, in the cold and throughout the night, ensuring the safety of thousands of motorists across the state,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With help from our local law enforcement partners, Illinois Department of Transportation personnel, tow operators, and other emergency responders, our Troopers were able to safeguard the public and ultimately prevented roadway tragedies,” added Kelly.
During the winter storm, five ISP Troopers were struck while assisting drivers. Four of the five were in direct violation of Scott's Law.