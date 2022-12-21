Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter weather

(WSIL) -- Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky ahead of the winter weather expected Thursday.
The arctic blast is expected to bring snow, strong wind gusts and sub-freezing temperatures through the holiday.
Gov. Beshear said his administration has been in contact with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks will also serve as a backup warming centers.
If necessary, Kentucky State Parks is prepared to offer emergency shelter at Jenny Wiley or Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for those currently in travel trailers. For park updates and closures, Kentuckians can visit parks.ky.gov.
“Flash freeze is a big concern, and it will lead to dangerous road conditions,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you are traveling for Christmas, please plan to arrive at your destination by midday Thursday. After floods, tornadoes, ice storms and everything else we have faced, we don’t want to lose anyone to this weather front. Please make a plan and get prepared, and make a list of people you need to check in on, especially during this Christmas holiday.”
The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said that a fleet of 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available to be deployed across Kentucky. The cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride, an additive to salt for deicing.