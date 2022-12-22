Winter Storm Warning issued until 9 pm Thursday

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Warning from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Areawide 2-4" of snow is likely Thursday afternoon, but as we've been telling you, there are some areas that could pick up over 4".
The combination of strong winds, blowing/falling snow, and bitterly cold temperatures could make for near blizzard conditions this afternoon.
Strong winds will accompany the cold front, gusting to 40 miles per hour along and behind the front.
From around 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., travel is not advised. Strong winds along with blowing/falling snow could potential create near whiteout conditions at times.
There will likely be a burst of rain, sleet, and snow right along the front. With temperatures falling rapidly, conditions could go down hill very quickly.
Temperatures will remain below 10º in many places Friday with wind chills remaining -10 to -15º most of the day.
Frigid air will continue through the weekend with highs staying well below freezing through Christmas Day.