...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Winter Storm Warning issued until 9 pm Thursday

Winter Storm Warning

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Warning from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Areawide 2-4" of snow is likely Thursday afternoon, but as we've been telling you, there are some areas that could pick up over 4".

The combination of strong winds, blowing/falling snow, and bitterly cold temperatures could make for near blizzard conditions this afternoon.

Strong winds will accompany the cold front, gusting to 40 miles per hour along and behind the front.

From around 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., travel is not advised. Strong winds along with blowing/falling snow could potential create near whiteout conditions at times.

There will likely be a burst of rain, sleet, and snow right along the front. With temperatures falling rapidly, conditions could go down hill very quickly.

Temperatures will remain below 10º in many places Friday with wind chills remaining -10 to -15º most of the day.

Frigid air will continue through the weekend with highs staying well below freezing through Christmas Day.

