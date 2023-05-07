Multiple rounds of showers and storms

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Plans to end the weekend? Might want to plan on keeping an ear to the weather over the next few days. Multiple chances of showers and storms, with some possibly on the strong to severe side.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures into the lower 70's across the region. Dew points near matching our temperatures into the upper 60's are making things muggy out there today! Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid and upper 80's.
Morning hours will stay dry. A few isolated showers could be possible towards the very eastern portion of our Kentucky counties.
By the afternoon, we turn the attention to outdoor planning as we are tracking the chance for multiple rounds of pop up showers and storms, some could produce heavy rainfall, hail with stronger updrafts and damaging winds. Consider this round 1 of 3. Winds from the SSW could gust over 25mph.
Monday: Rounds 2 and 3 will be coming in early! Round 2 will begin fairly early into the morning hours. Lines of showers and storms will form ahead of a warm front. These could have some strong to severe pop-ups within it.
Round 3 is expected towards 5pm, this is when a cold front will be crashing from the NW to the SE. This will bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. A tornado threat is not looking likely, but should be monitored over the next few hours. Morning lows will be into the mid to upper 60's, muggy and mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs into the lower 80's.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower 60's. Afternoon highs reaching the mid and upper 70's. Mostly cloudy and a few isolated to scattered showers will be likely into the afternoon hours.
More chances of rain through the week could pose for a minor flood threat as well, at this point, it seems a good portion of the region could see up to 3 inches of rain with the heaviest of storms.
