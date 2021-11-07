You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer temperatures and sunshine to start the week

  • 0
WebWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's looking like a gorgeous start to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. 

Clear skies will stick around overnight. A light south wind will keep low temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Monday will be a great day to get outside with abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs will be well above average, topping out near 70 degrees.

Rain and a cool down are in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when you'll need the umbrella, tonight on News 3. 

Tags

Recommended for you