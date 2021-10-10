Warm and windy Sunday, storms return Monday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Where is fall?! Temperatures have been well above average this weekend, with another warm day on tap today.
We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but it will be toasty. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back up well above normal, topping out in the upper 80s. It will also be very breezy day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday will bring the potential for strong to severe storms. All weather hazards will be possible. Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.
Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be tracking this system, on News 3.