Upcoming winter weather dangerous for pets

(WSIL) -- We are preparing for some potential snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Those conditions can be life-threatening to both humans and pets.
Remember these six tips to protect pets in extreme winter weather:
- Bring pets inside: Pets cannot be outside for long periods of time in this weather. The common misconception that fur protects pets in cold weather is just that, a misconception. Just like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite and should not be left outside in the cold for prolonged periods of time.
- Provide Shelter: If there are no other options and animals must be left outdoors, owners must provide a well-insulated, draft-free, appropriately sized doghouse with a sturdy, flexible covering to prevent icy winds from entering, ideally with blankets and a heat lamp. Adequate shelter is mandatory by law.
- Check paws for injuries: Upon coming inside, check your animal’s paws for signs of cold-weather damage, such as a cracked paw pad, redness between toes and any bleeding, as well as chemicals such as rock salt.
- Layer up your pup: If your dog has a thinner coat or seems bothered by cooler temperatures, consider a sweater or a dog coat. But be careful – a wet sweater or coat can actually make your dog colder, so keep it dry.
- Schedule a winter wellness exam: If your pet has not visited the veterinarian for their annual wellness exam, don’t delay. Cold weather may worsen certain medical conditions such as arthritis.
If you see an animal in danger from this extreme weather, call your local police.