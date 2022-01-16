Tracking Warmer Weather after Wintry Mix

WSIL -- (Carterville,IL) A wintry mix lingered around western Kentucky and Tennessee this morning, making travel slick.
The majority of the region woke up to frost on vehicles, a partly cloudy sky and temperatures below freezing, into the low 20's. The region could see a high into the mid 30's by late afternoon.
Wind from the north could have winds gusting at times 20mph, making temperatures in the 30's feel cooler. The winds will shift N to NW as the low to the southeast of Illinois exits later Sunday evening.
There is a small chance of a flurry into the early morning hours of Monday. A few passing clouds are to be expected but temperatures look to remain into the mid to upper 30's.
By Tuesday, most of the region should be experiencing a warm up with temperatures into the mid to upper 40's before dropping into Wednesday ahead of a front.