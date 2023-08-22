Third day straight of extreme heat, heat warning extended

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today marks the third day where the heat index has surpassed the 110 degree mark for the much of the region.
This morning, the weather service extended our excessive heat warning through Friday at 10PM.
For the remainder of the evening, we are expecting temperatures to be in the mid to low 90s through about 7:00pm. We again won't be cooling off over night which will not help our heat tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another hot and dry day with temperatures in the upper 90s. Skies should be partly cloudy, though some weather models suggest more cloud cover than others. If we get more clouds tomorrow afternoon, this may help keep temperatures slightly lower, but it will still be extremely hot.
Looking ahead, this pattern likely won't end until Saturday evening. We are also not tracking any chances of rainfall until Sunday morning when we could see scattered showers.