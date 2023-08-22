 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Third day straight of extreme heat, heat warning extended

Heat index this afternoon

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today marks the third day where the heat index has surpassed the 110 degree mark for the much of the region.

Heat alerts

This morning, the weather service extended our excessive heat warning through Friday at 10PM. 

This evenings forecast

For the remainder of the evening, we are expecting temperatures to be in the mid to low 90s through about 7:00pm. We again won't be cooling off over night which will not help our heat tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another hot and dry day with temperatures in the upper 90s. Skies should be partly cloudy, though some weather models suggest more cloud cover than others. If we get more clouds tomorrow afternoon, this may help keep temperatures slightly lower, but it will still be extremely hot. 

Hot temps through Saturday

Looking ahead, this pattern likely won't end until Saturday evening. We are also not tracking any chances of rainfall until Sunday morning when we could see scattered showers. 

