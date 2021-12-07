Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It finally started to feel like December today but another warm up is on the way.
Flurries, light snow showers and drizzle will continue to move through the area throughout the evening. An isolated slick spot on bridges and overpasses is possible in our northern counties. However, no major impacts are expected.
Flurries and clouds will clear overnight, bringing back the sunshine by Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will return with warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out close to average, in the upper 40s.
The warming trend will continue, followed by the chance for storms. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when you'll need to stay weather aware, tonight on News 3.