Sunny today with a warm up expected-- tracking our next system

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today's weather puts the word 'sun' in Sunday. We are finally getting some calm weather after a busy last week. Temperatures today are about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, seeing highs in the upper 40s.
Skies will remain clear going into tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.
The sun is here to stay for the next few days, along with a warm up. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s with lows just above freezing.
Tuesday is more of the same, with temperatures slightly warmer and still plenty of sun.
If you want to spend some time outside this week, Monday through Wednesday would be the perfect! Great chance to get a car wash, go hiking or just to spend time outdoors with the family.
Looking ahead to our next system, clouds will begin to build on Thursday. Our next chance of showers will return Friday. It's still early, but the Storm Track 3 team will continue to update.