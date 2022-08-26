Summer like weather returns for kick off of Du Quoin State Fair

(WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off Friday evening along with high school football and right on cue, summer-like weather returns.
This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, but the humidity will he notably higher than it’s been most of the week.
A weak cold front dropping south may help fuel a pop up storm or two, mainly during the later afternoon.
Humidity continues to rise through the weekend with a more active pattern setting up into early next week. Scattered showers & storms will be likely by Monday & Tuesday.