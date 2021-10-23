Strong to severe storms possible Sunday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong storms are likely Sunday evening, be sure to stay weather aware.
Sunday will be a very warm and windy day ahead of the front. High temperatures will climb up near 80 degrees with winds out of the southwest, gusting near 30 mph.
The main line of storms is expected to arrive to our western most counties as early as 8 PM. The main hazard is damaging winds but tornadoes can't be ruled out. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.
The Storm Track 3 Team will be tracking this system, on News 3.