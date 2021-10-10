Strong to severe storms possible Monday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There was plenty of sunshine over the weekend but we're tracking storms into Monday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Monday morning and into the afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Showers will move into our western counties as early as 8 AM, but will gain strength as they push to the east. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts.
Along with the storms, it will be a very windy day. Winds will pick up out of the south with gusts as high as 40 MPH.
After an active day. Quieter weather will return overnight.
We have more showers and storms in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest updates tonight, on News 3.