...Isolated gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible with showers and
isolated thunderstorms through sunset...

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible in and near rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset.

These wind gusts will also bring cooler air down with the rain,
pushing temperatures from the lower 60s into the lower 50s.

These wind gusts may toss around any items left unsecured
outdoors.

As the evening progresses, the impact of any wind gusts due to the
rain will be lessened.

Showers and storms tonight and into Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers and storms are beginning to move into the area this afternoon. They will overspread the region from west to east. Some lightning and small hail will be possible, but the overall severe threat is low.

A warm front will lift north throughout the day tomorrow, eventually taking the rain with it, but a few scattered showers will linger through the morning. The warming trend will finally begin Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low 70s.

Mid-level ridging will bring back drier and warmer weather by Friday. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80 will make it feel a bit more like spring. Enjoy!

