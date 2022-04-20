Showers and storms tonight and into Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers and storms are beginning to move into the area this afternoon. They will overspread the region from west to east. Some lightning and small hail will be possible, but the overall severe threat is low.
A warm front will lift north throughout the day tomorrow, eventually taking the rain with it, but a few scattered showers will linger through the morning. The warming trend will finally begin Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low 70s.
Mid-level ridging will bring back drier and warmer weather by Friday. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80 will make it feel a bit more like spring. Enjoy!