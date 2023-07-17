 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of Southeast Missouri & Southern Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
ST Watch

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in Southeast Missouri.

The watch was issued this afternoon and includes Butler, Ripley, Carter, Reynolds, Iron, Wayne, Madison counties in Missouri and Jefferson, Perry, Franklin and Hamilton Counties for Illinois.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday night for SEMO and 11 p.m. Monday night for Southern Illinois. 

Stay weather aware and for the latest, keep updated with our weather app and our interactive radar.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you