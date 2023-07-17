Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of Southeast Missouri & Southern Illinois

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in Southeast Missouri.
The watch issued this afternoon includes Butler, Ripley, Carter, Reynolds, Iron, Wayne, Madison, Perry, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, Bollinger and New Madrid counties in Missouri. It also includes Jefferson, Perry, Franklin, Reynolds, White and Hamilton Counties for Illinois.
The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday night for SEMO and 11 p.m. Monday night for Southern Illinois.
