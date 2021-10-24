Severe storms likely this evening, stay weather aware

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 533 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN HAMILTON JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON PERRY PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.