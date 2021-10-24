Severe storms likely this evening, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected this evening, stay weather aware.
A line of storms capable of damaging straight line winds and tornadoes will move in this evening and push east across the region. Arrival time for our western counties is as early as 8PM. The line will likely not clear our eastern counties until 3AM.
As this is an overnight event, it's important to have multiple ways to get alerts, something that will wake you up. A weather radio and The Storm Track 3 app are great options. Do not rely on outdoor sirens.
