Severe storms likely this evening, stay weather aware

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 533 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IL
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALEXANDER            BOND                CASS
CHAMPAIGN            CHRISTIAN           CLARK
CLAY                 CLINTON             COLES
CRAWFORD             CUMBERLAND          DE WITT
DOUGLAS              EDGAR               EDWARDS
EFFINGHAM            FAYETTE             FRANKLIN
HAMILTON             JACKSON             JASPER
JEFFERSON            JOHNSON             LAWRENCE
LOGAN                MACON               MACOUPIN
MADISON              MARION              MASON
MENARD               MONROE              MONTGOMERY
MORGAN               MOULTRIE            PERRY
PIATT                PULASKI             RANDOLPH
RICHLAND             SALINE              SANGAMON
SCHUYLER             SCOTT               SHELBY
ST. CLAIR            UNION               VERMILION
WABASH               WASHINGTON          WAYNE
WHITE                WILLIAMSON

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 533 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
PERRY                 PULASKI               SALINE
UNION                 WABASH                WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN,
FAIRFIELD, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

Severe storms likely this evening, stay weather aware

  • 0
WebWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected this evening, stay weather aware. 

A line of storms capable of damaging straight line winds and tornadoes will move in this evening and push east across the region. Arrival time for our western counties is as early as 8PM. The line will likely not clear our eastern counties until 3AM.

WebWX

As this is an overnight event, it's important to have multiple ways to get alerts, something that will wake you up. A weather radio and The Storm Track 3 app are great options. Do not rely on outdoor sirens. 

The Storm Track 3 Team will be tracking this system, tonight on News 3. 

Tags

Recommended for you