Scattered showers and storms return this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Cooler temperatures and the chance for rain, will be the theme this week. We kicked off the morning with steady showers but have dried out a bit this afternoon. Isolated shower and storm chances will linger through the evening and overnight.
A front will be stalled near the region this week, bringing several rounds of showers and storms. The boundary will lift north on Tuesday, increasing the heat slightly. High temperatures will climb back up near 90 degrees, with heat indices over 100.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible everyday this week but not everyday will be a washout. There will still be some dry time mixed in for outdoor activities. Keep an umbrella on standby.