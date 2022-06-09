Scattered showers and cool temperatures to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The nice weather will stick around through the evening with clear skies. Overnight lows will dip down near 60 degrees.
Friday the scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder return by morning. Off and on light showers will stick around throughout the day before clearing out early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be well below average tomorrow, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they're around. The heat will crank up next week with the hottest temperatures we've seen this year. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits.