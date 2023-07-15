 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Rain to move out as heat builds in

  • Updated
  • 0
Estimated rainfall overnight

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- This morning, we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas in southern Illinois are seeing the bulk of the shower and thunderstorm activity right now, but fortunately, we are not seeing anything severe.

Parts of the region did receive considerable amounts of rain, with parts of Hamilton County receiving over four inches of rainfall. For this, there is still a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 6:45 AM CDT for southern Hamilton County. 

Hour by hour forecast for Saturday

For today, the best chances of rain were in the overnight and early morning hours. A cold front will be moving through the region later this morning through the afternoon, and with the passage of this cold front, rainfall chances will be decreasing through the day. 

There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing behind the cold front. However, these storms will not be severe or widespread.  

High temperatures this afternoon

Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s. A few spots could reach 90, but overall, most of us will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. The day will also start fairly muggy, but after the cold front passes, we should see the humidity decrease. 

Weekend forecast

Sunday will be hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s for most of the region. Skies will be mostly sunny, but we are tracking the potential for a few isolated showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. However, Sunday will be far from a washout. 

Looking towards next week, we are tracking isolated to scattered storms most days next week, with the best day for rain looking to be on Tuesday. We are also tracking hot temperatures to return by late week. 

Tags

Recommended for you