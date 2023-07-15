Rain to move out as heat builds in

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- This morning, we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas in southern Illinois are seeing the bulk of the shower and thunderstorm activity right now, but fortunately, we are not seeing anything severe.
Parts of the region did receive considerable amounts of rain, with parts of Hamilton County receiving over four inches of rainfall. For this, there is still a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 6:45 AM CDT for southern Hamilton County.
For today, the best chances of rain were in the overnight and early morning hours. A cold front will be moving through the region later this morning through the afternoon, and with the passage of this cold front, rainfall chances will be decreasing through the day.
There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing behind the cold front. However, these storms will not be severe or widespread.
Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s. A few spots could reach 90, but overall, most of us will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. The day will also start fairly muggy, but after the cold front passes, we should see the humidity decrease.
Sunday will be hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s for most of the region. Skies will be mostly sunny, but we are tracking the potential for a few isolated showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. However, Sunday will be far from a washout.
Looking towards next week, we are tracking isolated to scattered storms most days next week, with the best day for rain looking to be on Tuesday. We are also tracking hot temperatures to return by late week.