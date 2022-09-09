 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy dense fog possible through sunrise...

Areas of patchy dense fog have formed early this morning and may
continue through sunrise. While several areas have fairly good
visibility be alert for sudden drops to around one quarter to one
half mile through 8 a.m. today.

Photo of the Day: September 9th

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
9_9 viewer 4.jpg
9_9 viewer 5.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you