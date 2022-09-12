 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Possible Early this Morning...

Areas of dense fog have developed rapidly this morning over the
Purchase Area of west Kentucky northward through much of southern
Illinois along and west of the Interstate 57 and Interstate 24
corridor. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden
reduction of visibility. Conditions should improve by 9 AM.

Photo of the Day: September 12th

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
9_12 viewer.jpg
9_12 viewer 1.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you