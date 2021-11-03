You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures near freezing in a few locations this
morning. Temperatures late tonight into Thursday morning from 27
to 31 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Photo of the Day: November 3rd

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!

 Submit photos here.
11_3 Viewer 2.jpg
11_3 Viewer 1.jpg

