...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and
tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow
around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms
the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind
gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward
the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could
become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short
duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.

Photo of the Day: November 29th

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"
 
Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
11_29 viewer 3.jpg
11_29 viewer 2.jpg

