Photo of the Day: November 12th

...Wind Gusts 30 to 40 mph possible across parts of the Quad State
region today...
Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop over
parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around or
slightly before 6 am CST, spreading south and east through the day
in advance of a fast moving weather system crossing the area.
As the day progresses, wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will
become more common.
Wind gusts approaching or briefly exceeding 40 mph may be possible
in an area stretching along and south of a line from Naylor,
Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, onward to
Vienna in southern Illinois, and stretching northeast to Henderson
and Owensboro in northwest Kentucky today.
The strongest winds will likely develop over southeast Missouri
near 8 am CST and spread quickly across parts of extreme southern
Illinois, the Purchase and Pennyrile areas of west Kentucky
through 1 pm CST.
Some of the wind gusts may be locally enhanced by nearby shower
activity.
The gusty winds will likely toss around unsecured objects left
outdoors and could break small tree limbs. If these tree limbs
fall on power lines, a brief interruption in electricity may
result.
Drivers of high profile vehicles may experience difficulty
driving due to the stronger winds.
These winds should rapidly subside after sunset across the Quad
State region.