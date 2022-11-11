 Skip to main content
Light snow tonight into Saturday morning...

A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into
Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures should prevent much in
the way of accumulations. However, a dusting to a half an inch is
possible, primarily on elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not
anticipated at this time due to warm pavement temperatures.

Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well
with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday
morning.

Photo of the Day: November 11th

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
11_11 viewer 4.jpg

