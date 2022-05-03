 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Photo of the Day: May 3rd

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 

Submit photos here.
