Photo of the Day: May 20th

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

