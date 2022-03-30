 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Photo of the Day: March 30th

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!   
 
Submit photos here.
3_30 viewer 2.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you