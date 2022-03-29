 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Photo of the Day: March 29th

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!   
 
Submit photos here.
