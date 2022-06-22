 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today...

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past
few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the
afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should
consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening
hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water
and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Photo of the Day: June 22nd

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
6_22 viewer 2.jpg
6_22 viewer 3.jpg

Recommended for you