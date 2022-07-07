 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could
bring localized relief this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Photo of the Day: July 7th

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
7_7 viewer 2.jpg
7_7 viewer 3.jpg

Tags

