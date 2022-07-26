 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Photo of the Day: July 26th

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
  
Submit photos here.
