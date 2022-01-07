 Skip to main content
...VERY COLD THIS MORNING...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE REGION...

Temperatures in the single digits to low teens this morning will
combine with north, northwest winds around 5 mph, to produce
bitterly cold wind chills ranging from 5 above zero to around 10
below zero.

In addition, the very cold temperatures will cause moisture on
area roadways to freeze up into black ice, resulting in very slick
and hazardous driving conditions. The slick conditions will
continue well beyond daybreak, as temperatures rise very slowly.
Be extremely cautious if you must travel this morning.

Photo of the Day: January 7th

