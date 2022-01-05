Photo of the Day: January 5th

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...
A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across
the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the
upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact
travel across the region.
Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to
increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky
where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected
to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast
Missouri.
Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity
occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow
should taper off during the mid to late afternoon.
Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.
Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.