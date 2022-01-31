Photo of the Day: January 31st

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow
accumulations of up to two inches, and ice accumulations of two
tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...For portions of southeast Missouri and southern
Illinois. This area is along and west of a line from Doniphan,
Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau Missouri onward to Carbondale,
McLeansboro, and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

