Photo of the Day: January 17th

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Spots on Area Roadways Early Today... A period of light occurred overnight over portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This resulted in a dusting of snowfall in many locations. With temperatures still below freezing, some slick spots are likely to remain on area roadways early today. Bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways will be most likely to remain slick and hazardous. Motorists this morning should slow down and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.