 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Spots on Area Roadways Early Today...

A period of light occurred overnight over portions of southeast
Illinois, southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of western
Kentucky. This resulted in a dusting of snowfall in many
locations. With temperatures still below freezing, some slick
spots are likely to remain on area roadways early today. Bridges,
overpasses and untreated roadways will be most likely to remain
slick and hazardous. Motorists this morning should slow down and
allow a little extra time to reach your destination.

Photo of the Day: January 17th

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!

Submit photos here.
1_17 Viewer.jpg
1_17 Viewer 1.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you