Photo of the Day: January 17th

...Patchy Slick Spots on Area Roadways Early Today...
A period of light occurred overnight over portions of southeast
Illinois, southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of western
Kentucky. This resulted in a dusting of snowfall in many
locations. With temperatures still below freezing, some slick
spots are likely to remain on area roadways early today. Bridges,
overpasses and untreated roadways will be most likely to remain
slick and hazardous. Motorists this morning should slow down and
allow a little extra time to reach your destination.