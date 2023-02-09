Photo of the Day: February 9, 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&