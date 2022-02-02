Photo of the Day: February 2nd

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow,
sleet, and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should
be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during the morning or evening
commutes, especially on Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be today through noon
on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
