Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an
inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and
southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet
accumulation expected today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and
southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above
freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except
for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to
remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and
southeast Missouri today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Photo of the Day: February 24th

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!   
 
 Submit photos here.
2_24 viewer 2.jpg

