Photo of the Day: February 21st

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...After falling below flood stage tonight, the river
is expected to rise above flood stage once again Wednesday
morning and continue rising to a crest of 21.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Perry County Missouri, southern Illinois north of Route
13, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground
across the area. Rainfall upwards to two inches or more is
expected.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

