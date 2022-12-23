 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Photo of the Day: December 23rd

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
