Photo of the Day: December 22nd

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Flash freezing of water on area roadways. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a winter emergency kit in the vehicle. &&