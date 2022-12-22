 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. Flash freezing of water on area roadways.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
today to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times.
The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening
commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a
winter emergency kit in the vehicle.

&&

Photo of the Day: December 22nd

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
      
Submit photos here.
12_22 viewer 4.jpg

