Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6
PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Photo of the Day: August 7, 2023

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!
