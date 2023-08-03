Photo of the Day: August 3, 2023

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and west Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms with heavy rainfall will
continue through the morning. The potential for flash
flooding has increased due to the expected training of
multiple storms over the same areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

