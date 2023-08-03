Photo of the Day: August 3, 2023

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and west Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread showers and storms with heavy rainfall will continue through the morning. The potential for flash flooding has increased due to the expected training of multiple storms over the same areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&